Peel Lifeboat Station used International Women’s Day on Sunday to recognise the contributions of its many female volunteers.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: ‘At Peel, we are grateful for the skilled and dedicated women who fulfil valuable roles across all aspects of our operations, as women do across the RNLI as a whole.
‘Our successful and long-established fundraising crew includes many experienced, talented and superbly organised women.
‘Throughout the year they raise much-needed funds by staffing our shop, organising events from coffee mornings and quiz nights to bucket collections and our annual mhelliah.
‘Their tireless efforts help keep our lifeboat operating and our crew members trained.
‘In addition, a growing number of women are serving as operational volunteers both ashore and afloat, supporting each other, learning together, while fully integrated into the crew.
‘A decade ago, Peel Lifeboat had only one female crew member, Chloe Spooner.
‘Now, through years of training and dedication, Chloe is the station’s first female coxswain and one of the youngest Shannon All-Weather Lifeboat coxswains in the RNLI.
‘Other women bring their skills to the roles of head launcher and Shannon Launch and Recovery Systems (SLRS) operators.
‘Others are training to be fully qualified shore crew, boat crew or launch authority.
‘Some of these women hold, or are training for, more than one role – a flexibility which supports the crew’s overall resilience and ability to respond to calls for help at any time of the day, all year round.
‘Also, reaching out to the community and the media to raise awareness of the RNLI and promote the activities of Peel Lifeboat are our water safety officer and lifeboat press officer.
Reflecting on International Women’s Day, press officer Carol Hunter added: ‘With a diverse and inclusive organisation, where women and men work together, supporting one another, sharing knowledge and skills, we are stronger and more effective in our mission to save lives at sea.’