With a legacy of more than a decade in Peel and fish fanatics regularly checking their Facebook page to find out where they will be next, it comes as no surprise that Filbey’s were among the winners of this year’s Manx Menu initiative.
Organised by Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, the initiative aims to support and celebrate the island’s local hospitality sector.
After their 10-year lease in Peel came to an end, Filbey’s decided to take their food on the road. Jointly owned by Scott and Adele Filbey and Jess Reeder-Katsipis. The restaurant transformed into a travelling food shack that now moves across the island, popping up in different locations.
Each winner of the Manx Menu competition was required to create a dish that championed Manx produce while thinking outside the box and Filbey’s did exactly that.
For the event, they designed a brand-new dish: a haddock and queenie wrap.
The wrap features locally sourced haddock and Manx queenies, paired with homemade tartare slaw made from Manx cabbages, carrots and onions. It is topped with fresh tomato salsa, sliced gherkins, rocket and lettuce, all served in a soft tortilla wrap alongside chips made from Manx potatoes.
Their focus has always been on providing the Manx public with a fresher, higher-quality alternative to what you might ordinarily expect when ordering fast food.
Scott said: ‘A lot of the food trucks over here seem to be kind of focused on just, quick, easy, food that was already prepared or frozen.
‘We've started to bring in Queenies, scallops, crab and Lobster and as much local stuff as we could onto the food truck. It's been five years now, and it's proven to been very, very popular.’
When it comes to sourcing the produce they use for their sought-after delicacies across the island, Filbey’s main priority is using Manx produce or sourcing it directly from Manx businesses.
Scott said: ‘It’s trying to get people to realise how much there actually is out there to work with.’
Filbey’s regularly take part in events across the island, including the Southern Agricultural Show, as well as a range of activities during the TT and Manx Grand Prix.
‘A lot of people don't realise how much stuff you can actually get, or is growing in, the island. You can get the stuff that's here, and we need to try and use it, because if we don't, it's just going to disappear, isn't it?’
Some of the places the Filbey’s team source their produce from is: Robinson’s, Allansons, with their potatoes being sourced from a farm in the island and Peel Fisheries preparing their chips for them before each event.
‘I don't think a lot of people realise the fish market, how much stuff is in there every week.
‘You're so used to going to Tesco's and seeing your basic fish like cod and salmon and that's kind of it. But when you go to the fish market, they have halibut, hake and monk fish. It's all beautiful food.’
You can next catch Filbey’s this weekend on Marine Parade, Peel.