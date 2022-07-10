Rapist jailed for 11 years

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 24-year-old man from Douglas, described as ‘evil’, has been jailed for 11 years for multiple rapes and indecent assault.

Christian Louie Lima denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury of four counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault after a trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

Deemster Graeme Cook described Lima as ‘controlling’ and told him: ‘You put that girl through a year of hell.

‘Then she went into the witness box twice, and under your instruction, it was put to her that she was the controlling one.

‘You are still full of what you said in that witness box. You are still making out that she and her mother are the controlling ones. You were the evil and sinister person.’

Lima was also put on the Sex Offender Register and made him the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), both until further notice.

Prosecuting advocate James Robinson said that the four counts of rape were specimen charges and there had been multiple rapes over a significant period of time.

Lima, who lives at Church Road in Douglas, was said to have used various methods of threatening behaviour in order to get what he wanted.

On one occasion he was said to have choked her, and when she told him it was assault, he replied: ‘I’ll show you what an assault is’ and choked her again.

He was also said to have recorded videos of her without her consent.

Lima also put his hand in her underwear to check if she had had sex.

A victim impact statement, written by the woman, was read out by Mr Robinson.

In it, the woman said she had been in ‘a living hell’ and suffered from bad anxiety and paranoia.

She said she had been referred to a therapist and now distanced herself from males, even when she was in a group.

She said she had hated every minute of the trial and that having to give evidence had been ‘so painful’, with the whole court process lasting around three years.

The victim, who was not in court, said in her statement: ‘My whole life has been changed. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to fully move on.

‘The thought of seeing him again is terrifying. I am extremely concerned about what he would do if I saw him out in public.’

A statement was also read out from the woman’s mother, who attended court, which said: ‘Knowing my daughter was going through something so horrific was heartbreaking.

‘I stayed awake all night feeling sick. It felt as though I had lost my daughter and only now have started to get her back. I felt as though I was grieving for her.’

Her mother said that she had avoided shopping in Strand Street as she was so worried about bumping into Lima, and described the court process as ‘almost unbearable’.

Her statement continued, saying: ‘When he was convicted I felt a huge weight had lifted. I had awful concerns over what he would do if he saw her.

‘He has not once acknowledged any wrongdoing and has taken no responsibility for his actions.

‘I am so happy to have my daughter back. It will take time for her to heal but she will get there.’

Alan Kent QC, who represented Lima, said: ‘Mr Lima was obsessed with the victim and he was obsessed with sex.

‘Maybe his insecurities stemmed from a feeling of inadequacy.

Lima was also said to have used the drug viagra and Mr Kent said that this had perhaps been further indication of Lima’s insecurities, as he had wanted to ensure she was ‘sexually satisfied’.

‘On the evidence, he overode her feelings and consent quite clearly. His denials don’t mean he has no empathy or sympathy, or acknowledgement of wrongdoing,’ said the QC.

‘The probation report makes it abundantly clear he is willing to listen and learn, and go on whatever courses are necessary.’

The Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) prohibits Lima from having any contact with the victim.

He must also advise his probation officer if he forms any relationship with a female, within 48 hours.

He is also prohibited from withholding any information regarding a relationship, and from staying away from his registered address overnight without permission.