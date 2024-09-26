A 58-year-old man who sent an offensive message to an ex-partner has been put on probation for 18 months and given a restraining order.
Simon Mark Nickson was previously charged with domestic abuse, which he had denied.
However, on Tuesday, September 24, the offensive message replacement charge was laid, which he admitted, and the domestic abuse charge was dismissed.
The offence was committed on December 3 last year and said to involve a lengthy message, which Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood described as ‘appalling, disgusting and spiteful’.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision.
Mr Rodgers said that it was accepted that it was a very offensive message, and that the probation report mentioned ‘distorted thinking’, which could be worked on during a period of probation.
The advocate said that Nickson accepted that the relationship was over and would not contact the complainant again.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It’s clear you have not reacted well or appropriately to the relationship breakdown.’
The restraining order will prohibit Nickson, who lives at Cooil Drive in Douglas, from contacting the woman for 12 months.