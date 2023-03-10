A 28-year-old man has been fined £750 for spitting in his sister’s face twice.
Jordan John Butler admitted common assault on a female and was also given a three-month restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that there had been issues between Butler and his sister previously.
On February 26, Butler was said to have arrived at his mother’s home and was described as drunk.
The roofer became involved in a verbal altercation with his sister which resulted in her going upstairs to her bedroom.
She said that he then followed and the argument continued.
However, she said that Butler then went downstairs and she thought he had left.
She went to the kitchen but then found that he was still there, which resulted in the row continuing.
This time, during the altercation, Butler spat in his sister’s face twice.
She said that she was crying and went back upstairs, as she feared a further assault.
Butler, who lives at Stanley Mount East, Ramsey, was arrested and during a police interview admitted deliberately spitting in her face twice.
He said that he was ashamed and struggled to control his behaviour when he was drinking.
Mr Connick said that the victim had requested a restraining order.
The court heard that he has previous convictions for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, being drunk in public, and being drunk and disorderly.
Butler is also currently subject to a probation order, imposed for two counts of criminal damage.
A probation report said that he had been keeping his appointments and engaging well.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and admissions in a police interview.
Mr Reynolds said that Butler had been working as a roofer for 10 years.
‘Clearly he does have a history of alcohol-related offences,’ said the advocate.
‘He says he does seem to get himself into trouble after consuming alcohol and has made the conscious decision to stop drinking.’
Mr Reynolds said that, on the day in question, Butler described himself as ‘eight out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
He said that he had been accidentally locked out of his own address so he had gone to his mother’s house.
Butler said that he felt no animosity towards his sister.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per week.
No action was taken in relation to the current probation order.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told Butler: ‘Spitting, some people may not think is an assault, but it’s a nasty horrible thing to do to someone.’
‘