A Ramsey scaffolder has been put on probation for 18 months after admitting two counts of domestic abuse.
Thirty-three-year-old Jordan Conor Manrow had initially denied the offences, but then changed his pleas to guilty.
The court heard that, on March 24, he and his partner were both drinking at home.
Manrow was said to have grabbed and pushed the woman, as well as used foul language, all witnessed by young children.
A probation report said that, at the time of the offences, the defendant was alcohol-dependent and was drinking on a daily basis.
However, he said that he had not drunk since March 24.
The report said that Manrow had been in a relationship with the woman for 10 years, but it had now ended.
His probation officer said that a supervision order would enable work to be done with the defendant.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said that the catalyst for the offences had been comments made by the woman about Manrow’s daughter in the UK.
Mr Taubitz said that both parties had been drinking and, had the defendant been sober, there wouldn’t have been an incident.
The advocate said that his client had contacted the Drug and Alcohol Team and was working with Motiv8.
‘He is quite simply appalled at himself and ashamed,’ said Mr Taubitz.
‘He is motivated and focussed on a better future.’
The advocate went on to say that Manrow had no previous convictions and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas and remorse.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant, who lives at North Shore Road, to pay £300 prosecution costs.