Scaffolder drove while under the influence of cannabis

A teenager has been fined £1,000 for driving while under the influence of cannabis.

Shane Delfin Andrews admitted the offence after a blood test produced a reading of 2.8 micrograms per litre of blood.

The legal limit is two.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also banned the scaffolder from driving for 12 months.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police stopped Andrews while he was driving a Honda Jazz on February 6 at 1.10am in Douglas.

The 19-year-old was said to be smelling of cannabis and a drug wipe test produced a positive result for cannabis.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where blood was taken, which later produced the result of 2.8.

The court heard that Andrews, who lives at Empress Drive, Douglas, has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate John Wright asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, entered at the first opportunity.

Mr Wright said that the reading was very low and there had been nothing adverse in the standard of driving.