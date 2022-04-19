Serial offender gets probation

A serial shoplifter has been sentenced to probation after stealing candles, knives, a mug and a spoon.

Christine Ann Metaxas took the items, which were said to be worth £80 in total, from two shops in Ramsey.

The 52-year-old was said to have 14 previous convictions for theft.

Metaxas was already subject to a 12 month probation order, imposed in August for shoplifting from Boots, but High Bailiff Jayne Hughes revoked that order and replaced it with a new 12 month one.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court how Metaxas, who lives at Waverley Terrace in Ramsey, was in Pure Inspiration in Parliament Street in Ramsey on March 25.

She was seen by a witness putting two candles and a notebook, valued at £51, into her bag then leaving without paying.

Metaxas then went to Felton’s Ironmongers in the same street and was again seen putting items in her bag.

This time she took two knives, a mug, and a spoon, valued at £29, then left without paying.

She was arrested later and during a police interview said that she put items in her bag because she had difficulty carrying them.

Metaxas said that it must have been a momentary loss of memory when she had not paid.

All the property was recovered.

A probation report said that Metaxas was receiving regular home visits from probation officers, and that they intended to take her to Motiv8 to make sure she attended.

The report said that a robust plan was in place and Metaxas had been fully engaging with probation.

Revoking the August order was recommended and for it to be replaced with a new order, which would mean Metaxas was on probation for longer.

Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client was currently waiting for Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), a type of cognitive behavioural therapy.

Ms Gray said that Metaxas suffered from poor mental health and asked for credit to be given for her guilty pleas.

The advocate said that the thefts had been opportunistic rather than having involved any significant planning.