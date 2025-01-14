A 58-year-old man has been put on probation after he was deemed unfit to complete his community service.
Serial shoplifter Liam Patrick Flanagan appeared before magistrates on January 9 and was resentenced.
In May 2024, he had been sentenced 120 hours’ community service for being drunk and disorderly, and four counts of theft.
Magistrates resentenced him to a probation order which will run for 18 months.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the offences had involved shoplifting from Claire’s Accessories, JD Sports, and Superdrug in Douglas, as well as Shoprite in Port Erin.
He has also been arrested for being drunk and disorderly after police were called to a disturbance in Port Erin.
A probation report said that Flanagan, who lives at Hazel Close in Douglas, was signed off sick until March.
The report said that he had a positive relationship with his probation officer, but had a peer group which did not have a good influence on him, and a long history of substance misuse.
Probation services recommended that the community service order be revoked and replaced with a supervision order.
Flanagan was represented by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who agreed, saying that probation would offer support which was needed.
Magistrates agreed to revoke the previous order and issue the supervision order.