Shop customer had to be restrained by police using Pava spray
Subscribe newsletter
A man who abused a shop assistant at Spar and resisted arrest has been sentenced to probation and community service.
Christopher James Christian was restrained by police using Pava spray during the incident.
After the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and resisting arrest, magistrates put him on probation for two years and ordered him to 80 hours unpaid work.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Christian, who lives at Sumark Croft in Douglas, went into Spar on Buck’s Road on July 20 at 6.35pm with another male.
The man Christian was with was asked to leave the shop as he had previously left without paying for an item.
However, Christian became abusive and argued with the staff member who called the police, saying that they felt threatened and unsafe.
Christian also argued with another customer who tried to help the member of staff.
When police arrived they found Christian sitting on the pavement outside the shop.
He was subsequently arrested but swore at police and demanded that handcuffs were removed.
He was said to be smelling of alcohol, had glazed eyes, and a red face.
As officers tried to put him in a police van he continued to resist and struggle, telling one cop: ‘You don’t have the strength to restrain me you maggot.
‘You’re supposed to be a big man aren’t you? You haven’t got the strength.’
Christian was eventually restrained using Pava spray.
He is currently under the supervision of a probation officer and a report said that he had been doing very well and making a great deal of progress, and was engaging with the drug and alcohol team.
The report said that the latest offences appeared to be a blip and that Christian had had quite a long period of abstinence from alcohol.
A period of community service was recommended.
Defence advocate David Clegg handed in a letter of apology from Christian which said: ‘I am disgusted with myself. I can’t say sorry enough.’
Mr Clegg asked the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report.
The advocate said: ‘This is a blip for him. His actions were out of character.
‘He is a prolific offender but he is normally known for being compliant with police.’
Magistrates ordered Christian to pay £125 costs which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.