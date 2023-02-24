A 22-year-old man who stole £215 while he was working at a shop has been put on probation for 12 months.
Jacob Luke Chadwick took the cash while working at Ballachrink Stores in Onchan and also helped himself to a Pot Noodle and crisps.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the money back to his former employer as well as £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Chadwick, was working at the shop when the manager reported that money had taken between February 2 and 8.
He was subsequently arrested on February 10 and interviewed at police headquarters.
Chadwick handed in a prepared statement admitting the offence.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
The court heard that Chadwick, who lives in the Edremony Estate in Port Erin, has no previous conviction
A probation report said that Chadwick had endured a difficult childhood and he said that he suffered from anxiety and low moods.
He was said to have been working for a month at the store and claimed he had been worried about money, as he said he was paying £400 per month in maintenance.
Chadwick told probation that he had every intention of paying the money back, but was currently out of work, intending to claim benefits.
The report said that it was important to put some support in place for him and that if this was arranged, he was unlikely to be before the court again.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s immediate guilty plea and his co-operation with the police, as well as his admissions.
Mr Wood said that, while breach of trust cases are always considered serious, it was a relatively low amount taken over a short period of time.
The advocate said that he had advised Chadwick to speak to someone regarding the £400 per month he said he was paying.
‘It’s a shame that, at age 22, he now has this conviction on his record when applying for jobs,’ said Mr Wood.
Magistrates chair Lisa Horton said a breach of trust was committed, and also advised Chadwick to seek advice from an advocate with regard to his maintenance payments.
He will pay the compensation and prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week.