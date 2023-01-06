A 67-year-old shoplifter has been fined £200 for theft and £400 for handling stolen goods.
Danute Kisieliene admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £406 in compensation to Marks and Spencer.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that Kisieliene, who lives at Palatine Road in Douglas, was seen by staff at Marks and Spencer leaving the store after putting a £79 coat into her bag.
She was stopped and subsequently arrested.
A search of her home found other clothes, including nightdresses, tops, dresses and pyjamas from the same shop.
The clothes were valued at £406.
Mr Robinson said that there was no direct evidence that Kisieliene had stolen the goods which were found at her home but had been charged with handling stolen goods in relation to those items.
A probation report said that Kisieliene, who appeared in court with a Lithuanian interpreter, had lived on the island for 20 years and worked at a hotel, but had no previous convictions.
The report said that she had been suffering from mental health issues and recommended a financial penalty as the most appropriate sentence.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that this was an unusual case as his client had no previous convictions at 67 years old and there had been no repetition since the offence.
Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff made no order for prosecution costs.
Kisieliene agreed to pay the fine and compensation within seven days.