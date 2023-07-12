A shopworker who stole money and goods from the bakery where she was employed has been handed a suspended sentence.
Laura Marie Arnold helped herself to cash and stock totalling £647.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced the 31-year-old to 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also ordered her to pay £647.49 compensation to her former employer.
We previously reported that Arnold was employed at Home Bakery in Parliament Street in Ramsey as a general assistant.
On April 29, a report of theft was made to the police by the owner.
Arnold was said to have responsibility for taking cash and looking after stock.
The owner realised that there were discrepancies between April 25 and 29.
The total value of the cash and goods missing was said to be £647.49.
The court heard that Arnold has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea to the theft charge.
Mr Reynolds said that it had been a breach of trust and that Arnold had lost her good character as a result of the offence.
The advocate said that she had since found new employers, which were a cash business, and that they were aware of the court case.
Mr Reynolds said that Arnold was working part-time and was currently 16 weeks pregnant.
A probation report assessed her as low risk of reoffending and low risk of harm to others.
Mr Reynolds asked the court to consider the guilty plea, evidence of remorse, the fact that Arnold had no previous convictions, her new employment, and the fact that she was pregnant.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that the probation report had stated that Arnold had not been struggling financially, so she had not committed the offence out of need, and that the amount taken would be a significant loss to a small business.
She told the defendant: ‘You have lost your good character. You are now a convicted thief.
‘You told probation you intended to repay it but none has been repaid so far.’
Mrs Hughes said that, when considering whether to suspend the sentence, she had taken into account the guilty plea, Arnold’s previous clean record, her new employment, her pregnancy, and the fact that the offences were now 15 months ago without any further offending.
Arnold, who lives at River View, Ramsey, was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs which she will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £30 per week.