A 21-year-old man this week admitted being a drug dealer.
Joseph Christopher Parker pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Parker’s drug-dealing came to light after his father’s home at Hillberry View in Onchan was raided by police.
Parker’s father, Christopher Joseph Parker, aged 43, was jailed for five years in November 2022 after he was caught with more than £267,000-worth of cannabis in his van and £33,000 in cash at his home.
During that investigation, the son’s phone was analysed and showed evidence of him dealing cannabis on his father’s behalf and that he had knowledge of his father’s position in a wider organised crime group.
Between November 2021 and September 2022, phone messages showed Parker junior supplying cannabis to friends and associates, together with bank transfers corresponding to the sales.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should go to the higher court for sentencing, saying that Parker jr may well have been on the periphery of the much larger organised crime group involving his father.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that Parker junior, whose address was still given as Hillberry View, disassociated himself from the drugs which were found at his father’s address.
Mr Travers said that his client’s guilty plea related to the supply of drugs up until the date of that search, and asked for a probation report to be completed.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the case to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.