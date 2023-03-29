A 27-year-old man has appeared in court after he punched holes in a wall and door at his parents’ home.
Joshua Connor Harding admitted property damage and will be sentenced on May 5 after a probation report has been prepared.
Two other charges, of common assault and common assault on a female, which he had denied, were dismissed after it was said that his parents no longer wished to proceed with a complaint.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Harding’s parents’ home at Upper Duke’s Road in Douglas, on February 19, after a report of a domestic incident.
Harding was said to have been drinking and punched walls and a bedroom door.
He was subsequently arrested and during a police interview said that the altercation had been about his drinking habits.
Mr Swain said that he would not be seeking compensation for the damage as this may only inflame matters.
Harding was put on probation for 12 months in November 2022 after he punched his father in the face during a row.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that an update from probation on Harding’s progress would be required before sentencing.
The report will consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.