A 26-year-old man has been fined £300 and given a restraining order after making threats towards his father.
Conor Odin McCann Garaty admitted provoking behaviour and was also banned for buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months.
Garaty was also fined a further £350 for breaching a conditional discharge, which was imposed previously after an incident with his father.
He was said to have made comments to a group of people about hurting his father.
At first they said it had not seemed serious, but police were called after one of the group became concerned.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that Garaty, who lives at Summerland Road in Ramsey, had drunk too much when he had been speaking to the group and that they had perhaps not appreciated his ‘dark sense of humour’.
Mr Rodgers said that the incident had taken place some distance from where his father lived and that Garaty had been suffering with mental health issues.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes imposed a 12-month restraining order prohibiting Garaty from contacting his father and also ordered prosecution costs of £125.
He will pay the fines and costs at a rate of £50 per week.