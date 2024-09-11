A shop worker who used a lost debit card to buy tobacco has been fined £400.
Louise Jean Corkill admitted fraud by false representation and was also ordered to pay £25.15 compensation to the owner of the debit card.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that 51-year-old Corkill was working at the Spar store at Port Jack in Onchan on Saturday, July 27.
It was unclear if the debit card had been left in the shop or handed in to staff but Corkill used it without permission to purchase 30 grams of Amber Leaf tobacco, valued at £25.15.
Mr Swain said that there had been a breach of trust element to the crime, but added that it was suitable for summary court sentencing, bearing in mind the low value involved.
Mr Kermode said that it was accepted that there had been an element of a breach of trust, but that there had been no loss to the shop.
He said that Corkill had put the tobacco back on the shelf, but she admitted it had been her intention to retrieve it at a later point, so that was sufficient for the offence to be made out.
Mr Kermode said that the card had only been used once, on impulse, and that it was a ‘moment of madness’.
He went on to ask for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and also handed in a letter which Corkill had asked to be forwarded to the victim.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the fine and compensation, at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.