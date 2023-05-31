A woman has admitted stealing money and goods from the bakery at which she was working.
Laura Marie Arnold helped herself to cash and stock valued at £647.
The 31-year-old will be sentenced on July 11 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Arnold was employed at Home Bakery in Parliament Street in Ramsey as a general assistant.
On April 29, a report of theft was made to the police by the owner.
Arnold was said to have responsibility for taking cash and looking after stock.
The owner realised that there were discrepancies between April 25 and 29.
The total value of the cash and goods missing was said to be £647.49.
Mr Swain said that the thefts had not been the highest in value but it had been a breach of trust.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
The court heard that Arnold has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson agreed that the case should remain in the lower court for sentencing and asked for a probation report to be prepared.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions that Arnold live at her home address at River View, Ramsey, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.