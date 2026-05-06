A university student who denies sexual offences involving a child has been allowed to leave the island after his father lodged a £50,000 surety bond.
The 21-year-old cannot be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
He entered not guilty pleas to two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He’s also charged with five counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15, but pleas to those charges can only be entered at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The defendant had previously been bailed with a condition not to leave the island but will now be allowed to attend university.
He’ll be committed to the higher court on July 7.