The court heard that there had initially been a verbal altercation between Townend and one of the women, at the Barrack Street nightclub on January 26.
Townend pushed the woman, then held her and punched her repeatedly in the head, face and shoulder area.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb entered a basis of plea on behalf of her client, in which Townend said that he was admitting two of the assaults on a reckless basis.
He reiterated that the contact with the other two women had been accidental.
Ms Lobb said that there’d been no lasting injuries caused, and the offences had now been some time ago.
Townend, who lives at Park Road in Douglas, said he no longer drank alcohol to excess, and limited it to a cider with a meal if out with his partner.
‘This is his first interaction with police and the criminal justice system, and he is incredibly fearful of being remanded into immediate custody,’ said Ms Lobb.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘This was a nasty assault. Having seen the level of violence used, you should consider yourself extremely fortunate the injuries and the charges weren’t more serious.’
Townend was sentenced to 18 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years and must also pay £50 prosecution costs.
He agreed to pay at a rate of £100 per month.