A drink-driver who was more than twice the limit has been fined £1,200 and banned from driving for two years.
David James Roberts admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Police saw him at Greeba Bridge and described his car as ‘swerving’ and his driving as ‘erratic’.
They followed him to St John’s where he was said to be exceeding the speed limit and he was subsequently stopped.
As he parked, Roberts drove one of the Mini’s wheels onto the pavement.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet.
When officers asked if he had been drinking, he replied: ‘Yes, I’ve had four pints.’
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, Roberts, who lives at Stanley Road, Peel, blew a further reading of 72.
The legal limit is 35.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Mr Glover said: ‘Fortunately there was no collision and Mr Roberts was fully licensed, taxed and insured.
‘It was a stupid decision on his part.
‘He said he felt as though he was under the limit and capable of driving.’
The High Bailiff said that she had taken into account that Roberts had spent a night in the cells and told him: ‘Every year at this time, people appear before me charged with offences like this.
‘You were clearly aware you shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of a car because you said you had consumed four pints.’
Roberts will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.