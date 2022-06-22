Taxi driver was found with £800-worth of cocaine

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 27-year-old taxi driver has been fined £800 for possessing cocaine.

Joshua James Cowie admitted two counts of the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

The offences were committed on December 23 and 24.

A probation report said that Cowie, who lives at Wybourn Drive, Onchan, had an excellent work record as a taxi driver and that he was also working towards becoming a personal trainer.

The report said that Cowie had started using cocaine around three years ago, initially just dabbling in it.

He said he had found things tough during lockdowns and his cocaine use had then increased.

Cowie was said to have self-referred to Motiv8 and was attending appointments on a regular basis.

No details regarding the amounts of cocaine were given in court.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that she had taken into account that there had been no further offences since December and that Cowie had self-referred to Motiv8.

Mrs Hughes fined Cowie £500 for the first offence and £300 for the second.