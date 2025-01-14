A teenager has appeared in court accused of having more than half a kilo of cocaine at his flat.
Puwanat Kwueanok is charged with possessing the class A drug with intent to supply it, as well as possessing cannabis bush.
The 19-year-old is also charged with possessing cash relating to criminal activity, namely £2,660.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told magistrates that 629 grams of cocaine had been seized by police, along with three grams of cannabis, and the money.
Ms Dodge submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court trial and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Kwueanok was represented by advocate Jane Gray, who agreed that any trial should held at the higher court.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction, and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on March 6.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.