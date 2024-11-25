Dylan Craig Minton, aged 17, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
He now also faces further charges of supplying class A drugs, possessing drugs with intent to supply, possessing drugs, and possessing criminal property.
The teenager, who lives at Kerroo Coar in Peel, is yet to enter pleas to any of the charges.
He appeared in court via video link from Cronk Sollysh Secure Unit on Tuesday, November 19 and was represented by advocate Louise Cooil.
Ms Cooil asked for the case to be adjourned for a week, until November 26, to allow time to review the latest charge of supplying class A drugs.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on Wednesday, September 4 in a wooded area near Campion Court in Peel, close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School.
A woman was taken to Noble’s Hospital after suffering eight stab wounds to her abdomen, arm, groin and back, and had to undergo surgery.
No bail application was made and Mr Minton is remanded in custody.