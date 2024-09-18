Dylan Craig Minton, of Kerroo Coar, appeared in court for the second time on Tuesday, September 17.
The 17-year-old is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and is yet to enter a plea.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on Wednesday, September 4 in a wooded area near Campion Court in Peel, close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School.
A woman was taken to Noble’s Hospital after suffering eight stab wounds to her abdomen, arm, groin and back, and had to undergo surgery.
Mr Minton is also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
He was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood set a committal date for November 5 and the defendant is remanded at Cronk Sollysh secure unit until then.