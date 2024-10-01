A teenager who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for two years.
Nathan Paul Cannell admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban and to pay £50 prosecution costs.
They reported a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, and subsequently stopped it.
A roadside drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and the defendant, who is 19, was arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken, which was sent for analysis and later produced a result of 3.5, above the legal limit of two.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that this was a familiar case of a defendant saying that he felt fit to drive.
Mr Rodgers said that the reading was very low, and pointed out that the Drug Advisory Council had recommended a legal limit of four, but the UK government, then the Manx government, had opted for two as the limit.
The advocate stressed that his client had not been stopped for any poor driving.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered Cannell, who lives at Orry’s Close in Douglas, to pay the amounts at a rate of £50 per week.