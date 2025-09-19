A teenager biker who led police on a high-speed police chase through the streets of Douglas has been handed a suspended jail term.
Alfie Fargher, 19, of Croit-E-Quill Road, Laxey, was travelling at speeds of up to 70mph, jumping two red lights, and was fortunate not to collide with a van that had been due to turn right onto Alexander Drive.
Handing out a suspended sentence, Deemster Graeme Cook told him that he had been ‘extremely foolish and naive’ and it was only by good luck that nobody, including the defendant, had been injured.
‘You are 19 years old and you clearly have a good future ahead of you. But driving like a mad man through the streets of Douglas is appalling, it really is,’ he said.
The Deemster said if the van driver had not seen him approaching at speed in his rear-view mirror and decided not to turn right, ‘that probably would have been you dead - do you realise that?’
Fargher appeared for sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday having previously pleaded guilty at the magistrates court to dangerous driving.
The court heard that the teenager had been riding a Yamaha XJ600, heading north towards Fort North roundabout, on this year’s Tynwald Day bank holiday at 4.50pm.
Prosecutor Kath Johnson said a police officer on a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction saw the defendant overtake a line of traffic at a speed in excess of the 30mph limit.
The officer turned around, activating his blue lights and siren, but Fargher then accelerated, continuing to overtake vehicles - and despite travelling at 70mph the police motorcyclist was unable to close the gap.
Fargher went through red lights at Anagh Coar traffic lights and Groves Road at 50 to 60mph, and then from Quarter Bridge roundabout headed onto Quarterbridge Road, as the police bike continued in pursuit.
As the officer turned into Quarterbridge Road, he saw a stationary line of eight vehicles behind a VW Transporter waiting to turn right onto Alexander Drive.
The driver of the van saw the defendant in his rear view mirror overtaking at speed and decided not to make the turn, fearing that the motorcyclist might collide with him.
At one point it looked like Fargher was attempting to mount the pavement and the officer was concerned that there may have been pedestrians on the footpath.
The defendant then came to a halt and the police rider knocked him off balance, by making contact with the rear wheels.
When he was arrested, Fargher said he was sorry. He told the police officer he had got ‘spooked’ after seeing the blue lights as he had recently been stopped for speeding.
Roadside tests for cocaine, cannabis and alcohol showed negative.
Deemster Cook sentenced Fargher to six months’ custody suspended for 12 months, and disqualified him from driving for a period of 12 months, after which he must take an extended driving test.
The teenager must also pay costs of £120 within seven days or serve 14 days in default.