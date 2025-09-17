A walking tour of the Great Walls of Laxey will be one of many highlights of this year’s Heritage Open Days festival.
Now in its 16th year, the Manx National Heritage-organised event and will once again offer everything from Viking defences and hidden artifacts to exhibitions and guided walks.
Venues across the island will open their doors, offering residents and visitors a rare opportunity to explore behind the scenes and uncover the Isle of Man’s rich cultural heritage.
The Great Walls of Laxey is one of dozens of walks, tours and talks taking place over the first two weekends in October.
Local historian Charles Guard will be leading a walking tour looking at the curiously large walls surrounding fields in Agneash.
The dry stone walls in the Laxey Valley were built on an enormous scale that no-one has really been able to explain.
Those taking part will also see the long abandoned remains of the Laxey Wheel’s water supply.
Booking is required for the walk, which takes place on Sunday October 5, at 11am and 2pm
The Heritage Open Days Festival takes place on October 3-5 and 10-12.
Other highlights include a guided tour of King William’s College, complete with tea in the Barrovian Hall and a walk through Knock-e-Dhooney exploring glaciation, keeills, and a Viking ship burial.
There are also guided tours of the Public Record Office, Government House and the Manx Electric Railway’s Derby Castle sheds and workshops.
Bookings open at 12 noon on Thursday, 18 September via Eventbrite. If an event is fully booked, an online waitlist will be available.