Nineteen-year-old Kyle Murphy appeared before magistrates on Thursday charged with possessing the class A drug with intent to supply, and two counts of cannabis possession.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police searched a hotel room at the Douglas promenade hotel on November 6.
A holdall containing 117 grams of cocaine was found, which police valued at £11,700.
Cannabis weighing 2.5 grams was also found.
Mr Murphy, who lives at Hillside Avenue in Douglas, was represented in court by duty advocate Helen Lobb, who made a bail application on behalf of the defendant.
Ms Lobb said that her client had been bailed by police in relation to other matters until March 2025, and that the current allegations would not conclude until after that, so he could be remanded for a long period of time.
The advocate said that Mr Murphy’s family were in court and were willing to put up a surety bond for his release on bail.
Ms Lobb asked for the case to be adjourned until November 14, to allow time to review the case papers.
Prosecutor Mr Kane opposed bail saying that the starting point in the sentencing guidelines for the amount of cocaine found was between nine and 12 years custody, if the defendant was found guilty.
Magistrates refused bail and Mr Murphy was remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.