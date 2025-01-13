Marco Ciapelli appeared in court admitting both offences, and also had his licence endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the defendant was driving a Ford Focus on Peel Road in Douglas, on December 22, just after midnight.
The 19-year-old was spoken to by officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary at Ellan Vannin Fuels.
They discovered that he only held an expired provisional driving licence, and had no insurance.
Ciapelli, who lives at Woodbourne Road, was said to have had his full licence revoked in February 2024 after reaching 11 points, above the limit of six for an R plate driver.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty pleas.
She said that Ciapelli has made a split second decision to drive on the night in question, and wanted to apologise to the court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined the defendant £150 for having no driving licence and £650 for having no insurance.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fines, at a rate of £200 per month.
The Deputy High Bailiff told Ciapelli that his licence remains revoked, which is not the same as a ban, as he is free to drive under a valid provisional licence and to take his test again.
She told the defendant: ‘You knew you didn’t have a licence and wouldn’t be insured, nevertheless, you took the decision to drive on the weekend before Christmas, when lots of people would have been about.’
The 10 points issued for the latest offences will go on a ghost licence until any full licence is obtained.