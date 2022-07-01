Teenage cannabis user ran away from police

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A teenager has been fined £550 for obstructing police and possessing cannabis.

Leon Brandon Andre Thompson ran from police, saying he panicked, but was later arrested at his home.

After admitting both offences, magistrates also ordered him to pay £60 prosecution costs.

We previously reported that Thompson, who is 18 but was 17 at the time of the offence, was at an address at Hillside Avenue in Douglas on March 2. Police received information that a male at the address was in possession of cannabis.

When they entered the property, Thompson ran to the kitchen towards the rear door.

He was taken hold of by an officer but then broke free, after his coat came off, and ran out through the front door.

In the pocket of his coat, police found 3.7 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £74.

During the struggle, one officer suffered a sprained finger and another suffered a muscular injury to their shoulder.

Officers then went to Derby Road, Douglas, where Thompson lives, and arrested him.

During an interview, the teenager admitted possessing the cannabis and pushing an officer to get past, but said he had no intention to assault anyone.

A probation report said that Thompson was doing well in life, despite a difficult upbringing, as he was working and had his own accommodation.

He told probation that he was no longer using cannabis and that he had panicked when the police arrived.

The report said that supervision was not needed.

Defence advocate Louise Cooil said: ‘Mr Thompson presented himself to police in Derby Road. He knew he would be found there. He was terrified at the police station. This has given him the shock of his life.’

Ms Cooil said that Thompson’s employer was supporting him.

Magistrates fined him £300 for obstructing police and £250 for possessing cannabis.