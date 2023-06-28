A 17-year-old has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery after admitting drug-dealing.
Puwanut Khueanok pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing it with intent to supply.
He will appear at the higher court on August 4.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police executed a search warrant at Khueanok’s home on October 27 last year.
Officers found 23.2 grams of cannabis hidden under a window sill in a bedroom.
Also found were snap bags, scales, two mobile phones, and £180 in cash.
The phones were analysed and messages were found which implicated Khueanok in the sale of drugs between September 29 and October 27.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing, but added that it would need to go to the higher court anyway, so that a confiscation order could be made.
Defence advocate Jane Gray argued that it was suitable to remain in summary court, had it not been for the confiscation order.
Ms Gray said that there had only been six messages found relating to drug-dealing and asked the court to take into account her client’s young age, his guilty pleas, and the reasonably low amount of cannabis found.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction, saying that she would have committed the case regardless of the confiscation order.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Khueanok to live at his home address at Merton Bank, Douglas, and to contact probation and co-operate in the peparation of the report.