Samuel Brian Longden admitted careless driving and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition, and also had his licence endorsed with four penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Longden, who is 18, was driving a Renault Kangoo van over the Mountain Road on March 5, at 2.30pm, heading towards Ramsey.
The complainant in the case said that they were driving their Nissan at May Hill, pulling into a parking spot, when Longden drove into the rear of their car.
The impact caused the Nissan to mount the pavement and go into a wall.
Longden said at the scene: ‘I’m so sorry. I didn’t see you. It was my fault.’
His van was taken to the vehicle test centre where an examiner found 13 defects and deemed it unroadworthy.
The court heard that the teenage plasterer, who lives at Governor’s Hill in Douglas, has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate David Clegg asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and admissions at the scene.
Mr Clegg said that some of the defects were a result of the crash but that Longden accepted that the van wasn’t roadworthy.
Magistrates fined him £500 for careless driving and £430 for the vehicle being in a dangerous condition.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £40 per week.