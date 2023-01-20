A teenager has admitted drug dealing and possessing cash relating to criminal activity.
Oshin Mian Kaighin will be sentenced on March 3 at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol in Ramsey on January 10 at 8.45pm when they saw Kaighin at St Paul’s Square.
He tried to run off when he saw officers but was detained.
A search of his person found two snap bags of cannabis, containing 2.3 and 2.4 grams, and a grinder containing 0.4 grams.
Cash was also found which the prosecution allege totalled £1,015 while the defence say was £600 relating to criminal activity.
Kaighin’s phone was examined and 12 messages relating to being concerned in the supply of cannabis were found.
In court, the 18-year-old, who lives at Albion Terrace, Ramsey, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property.
A confiscation order relating to the cash can only be made at the Court of General Gaol Delivery under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, with input from the drug and alcohol team.
Bail continues.