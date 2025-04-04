Joseph Luke Forester-Watson thought the victim had reported him to the Isle of Man Constabulary, the court heard.
He rang the woman and told her: ‘I’m thinking of ways of getting payback on you, because you called the police.
‘I know it was you.’
The 19-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood for sentencing recently and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
During a previous court appearance, he had pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness.
We previously reported that Forester-Watson had been arrested in relation to another matter, on January 12, but had been granted bail by the police.
On January 21, the woman who had reported him received a call, from a withheld number, during which Forester-Watson made the comments.
She recognised his voice and said that she was concerned for herself and for her family.
Forester-Watson then made a second call, during which he apologised for his previous comments.
He was arrested and during an interview with police, admitted making the calls.
He said he had been angry and had had thoughts about stabbing the woman with scissors or a knife.
Forester-Watson said that the probability of him doing this was around four out of 10, but if he was charged, he said it would increase to nine or 10 out of 10.
He told police he would feel happy once he had stabbed her, and that he wanted to hurt her, to stop her giving evidence.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had spent 47 days in custody since the offence and asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision.
The advocate said that no direct threats had been made during the calls to the woman.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that it was noted that the comments made in the police interview did not form part of the charge, as they had not been said to the complainant.
Ms Braidwood referred to the probation report, which described Forester-Watson as impulsive, and said that he had difficulty in regulating his emotions.
The report assessed him as a medium risk of harm, but as a low risk of reoffending.
The court heard that Forester-Watson, who lives at Circular Road, had no previous convictions.
He was ordered to pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.