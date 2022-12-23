Stephen Daniel Thomas Higgins, aged 17, of Ennerdale Avenue, Onchan, has appeared in court after denying drug-driving.
A pre-trial review was due to be held on Thursday (December 22), however, the court heard that experts for the prosecution and defence had not agreed on a reading for the test results.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that a joint application with the defence for an adjournment until February 2 was being made.
This was to allow time for the prosecution and defence experts to get together.
Bail continues.