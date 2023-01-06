A teenager has been fined £400 after failing to give information about the driver of a vehicle after a police chase.
Nathan Paul Cannell admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police tried to stop a Ford Fiesta on July 25 at 9.45pm, at Little London Road, Michael.
The car did not stop and police pursued it, but then lost contact with it.
He was served notice of a duty to identify the driver of the Fiesta but failed to do so.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s immediate guilty plea.
‘Mr Cannell is not before the court for being involved in any police chase,’ said the advocate.
‘It was simply for not providing details when requested.’
The court heard that the 18-year-old, who lives at Orry’s Close in Douglas, has no previous convictions.
Deemster Graeme Cook, sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, said that the maximum fine for the offence is £5,000.
Cannell will pay his fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.