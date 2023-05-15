Louis James Chapman ran from officers and tried to swallow the drugs which resulted in him being hospitalised.
The 18-year-old was already subject to a community service order imposed in March for criminal damage.
Magistrates revoked that order and replaced it with a two-year probation order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a search warrant was executed by police on April 21 at a flat in Mona Street, Douglas.
Chapman was at the property at the time and was arrested.
However, as he was being escorted to a police van he ran off, but was detained a short distance away.
While he was being driven to police headquarters, the teenager was then seen removing an item from his underwear and putting it in his mouth.
Officers tried to force him to spit it out and managed to recover some of the item.
It was later found to be 3.4 grams of cocaine.
However, as some of the substance had been swallowed, Chapman was taken to Noble’s Hospital where he spent almost a week being monitored.
After being discharged from hospital Chapman was arrested and charged.
During a police interview, he handed in a prepared statement admitting that he had cocaine and that it was for personal use.
Chapman said he bought the drug in bulk to feed his drug habit.
He admitted he had run off because he had been worried about police finding the drugs.
The court heard that Chapman was currently subject to a community service order, imposed for criminal damage, and that he had completed seven hours out of 120.
A probation report said that Chapman was a vulnerable young man at the time of the latest offences and had experienced mental health issues.
Chapman said he had gone to a friend’s house on the day in question, as they had been worried about him.
Police had then arrived at the address and Chapman said he was scared because he knew he had the drugs on him.
The report recommended that the community service order be revoked, due to work commitments and Chapman’s mental health, and replaced with a two year probation order.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau asked the court to follow the recommendation of the report.
Magistrates also ordered Chapman, who lives at Laburnum Avenue in Douglas, to pay £125 prosecution costs.