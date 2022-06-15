Teenager hid cannabis in his underwear

A teenager who had cannabis hidden in his underpants has been fined £400.

Ethan James Kaighin pleaded guilty to possessing 1.6 grams of the class B drug and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

The court heard that, on June 3 at 6.45pm, police were performing speed checks on Whitebridge Road in Onchan when they saw Kaighin and another male, on foot and acting suspiciously at the entrance to Molly Quirk’s Glen.

Officers stopped the pair for a search and found a grinder in Kaighin’s rucksack.

The 19-year-old, who lives at Barrule Drive, Onchan, then told police he had drugs in his underwear.

A strip search found a polythene bag containing 1.6 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £32.

Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the drug was for personal use and asked for credit to be given for the fact that his client had volunteered it to the police.

Kaighin has a previous conviction for driving while under the influence of drugs when he crashed his car in Chester Street car park in May 2020.