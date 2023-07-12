A teenager who punched a doorman outside a Douglas night spot has been sentenced to probation and community service.
Thomas Richard Fayle was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were called by security staff at Bordello on July 2, at 1.45am.
Fayle, who is 19, was being restrained in a seated position when officers arrived, and one of the doormen said that Fayle had assaulted him.
He said that he had been trying to restrain Fayle in relation to a separate incident but Fayle had then punched him in the face.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, during an interview Fayle admitted punching the ‘fat older doorman’ and said that he ‘hoped to knock him out’.
Ms Cubbon said that fortunately no injuries had been caused.
A probation report said that the teenager was currently unemployed but looking for work.
Fayle told probation that he had been assaulted by two people before the incident, and had a bite mark on his cheek.
He claimed he had then been pushed six times by the doorman before he had punched him.
When asked how drunk he was on a scale of one to 10, Fayle rated himself a six.
He said that he regretted his actions and wanted to write a letter of apology to the victim.
Regarding the comments made in the police interview, Fayle’s probation officer said that these had most likely been bravado and due to alcohol.
The report concluded that work could be done with the teenager throughout a period of supervision.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked the court to take into account his client’s young age and said that engagement with probation would be beneficial to him.
The advocate said: ‘He was bitten on the cheek and was angry.
‘Alcohol didn’t help. The comments don’t portray him in the best light. Clearly they were alcohol-influenced.’
Mr Reynolds asked the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report for a combination order of probation and community service.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced Fayle to 12 months’ probation and 100 hours’ community service.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he must pay, along with the compensation, within three months.
The High Bailiff told the teenager: ‘Offences such as this often carry a custodial sentence.
‘Whether or not you were assaulted first, you are the person who assaulted the security officer and are before the court.
‘If you breach this order you are likely to face a custodial sentence.’