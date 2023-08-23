A teenager who threatened a man with a martial arts weapon has been fined £500 for provoking behaviour.
Jack Frankland-Davies admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police received a 999 call on April 28, just before midnight.
The complainant said that he was threatened by 18-year-old Frankland-Davies, with a Bo staff, which is a Japanese martial arts weapon.
The victim said he had been in a bedroom at a flat in Peel Road in Douglas, when Frankland-Davies came in brandishing the staff.
The man said that the defendant told him: ‘I will smash this over your head.
‘If you tell any of your friends about me and this girl I will ram this up your chin.’
He said that Frankland-Davies then put the weapon towards his chin.
Police officers arrived and arrested Frankland-Davies, who lives at the Peel Road property.
During an interview, he handed in a prepared statement claiming that he had kept the staff at his side during the encounter, and that he had no intention of using it.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
‘Clearly the defendant got angry and there was an altercation, and unpleasant words were used,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wright said that Frankland-Davies and the woman, who was in the bedroom with the complainant, rented the flat together.
The complainant was the woman’s boyfriend.
Frankland-Davies said that the complainant kept going to the flat and staying, but paid no rent.
He also claimed that the complainant had been dealing drugs from the flat, which had resulted in the landlord giving them notice to leave.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Frankland-Davies: ‘I understand you may have been angry and frustrated at the situation.
‘However, it can never be right to take matters into your own hands.’
Frankland-Davies will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.