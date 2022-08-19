Teenager was drunk and disorderly at carnival
A teenager has been fined £500 for being drunk and disorderly at Castletown Carnival.
Oscar Reuben Goldsmith admitted the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Goldsmith, who lives at Main Road in Castletown, was seen by police at 11.30pm on August 6 approaching a group of youths.
He was said to be antagonising them and was described as slurring his words and smelling of alcohol.
Police asked the 18-year-old to leave the area and another male, who was with him, tried to get him to do so.
However, Goldsmith then started squaring up to police as his friend continued to try to take him away.
Goldsmith continued squaring up to officers saying: ‘What are you gonna do?’ and was subsequently arrested.
The court heard that he is currently subject to an 18-month probation order, imposed in July 2021.
A probation report said that Goldsmith had been attending all his probation appointments and was receiving support.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Mr Goldsmith apologises for his behaviour.
‘It was late at night, most of the other people had dispersed.
‘Unfortunately he had too much to drink and didn’t walk away when police told him to.
‘There was no indication he was violent when interacting with the other group of youths.’
Mr Taylor asked that Goldsmith be spared any licensing ban as his previous offences had not involved alcohol.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.