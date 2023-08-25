A teenager has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and two counts of property damage.
Connor Lewis-Drew damaged a bird bath and a garden gate.
The 19-year-old, who lives at Close Ollay, Ramsey, is yet to enter a plea to a fourth charge, of a domestic abuse offence.
However, prosecuting advocate Roger Kane said that the fourth allegation may be dealt with by way of a binding order, as this had been agreed by the complainant.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing until October 5, to allow time for a probation report to be prepared.
Lewis-Drew was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor, who asked for the probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions for the defendant to live at probation accommodation Tromode House, not to contact witnesses or approach their address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.