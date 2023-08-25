A teenager has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and two counts of property damage.

Connor Lewis-Drew damaged a bird bath and a garden gate.

The 19-year-old, who lives at Close Ollay, Ramsey, is yet to enter a plea to a fourth charge, of a domestic abuse offence.

However, prosecuting advocate Roger Kane said that the fourth allegation may be dealt with by way of a binding order, as this had been agreed by the complainant.

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until October 5, to allow time for a probation report to be prepared.

Lewis-Drew was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor, who asked for the probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions for the defendant to live at probation accommodation Tromode House, not to contact witnesses or approach their address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.