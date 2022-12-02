Teoni Jai Blanchard had to be restrained using Pava spray in custody after she had been arrested.
After pleading guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and three counts of assaulting a police officer, magistrates sentenced Blanchard to four months custody, suspended for 12 months.
The 19-year-old was also made the subject of a 12-month suspended sentence supervision order.
She was said to have been involved in an altercation with another customer which ended with her punching a bouncer on the side of the face after she was asked to leave the pub.
This had brought an initial common assault charge, however it was later agreed by the prosecution that it was part and parcel of the disorderly behaviour charge.
Police were called but Blanchard had left the bar by the time they arrived.
She was found at Market Hill and subsequently arrested.
However, as officers tried to handcuff her, she was said to have dropped herself to the ground, then kicked out, striking one cop on the thigh.
She was put in a police van but then stopped the officers from closing the door with her feet.
As the cops tried to close the van door, Blanchard kicked one of them in the chest, causing him to stumble backwards.
She was taken to custody but refused to get out of the van and was said to be screaming, flailing her arms and kicking out.
Blanchard was taken to a cell and leg restraints were put on her but she spat out with the spittle landing on an officer’s leg.
After spending the night in a cell, she was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, but then said that a male in the British had touched her inappropriately and she had tried to kick him.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and the fact that she had no previous convictions.
‘Fortunately no serious injuries were caused to any of the police officers involved,’ said the advocate.
‘Ms Blanchard accepts they were only doing their job.
‘She was drunk and extremely emotional.’
Mr Glover referred to a probation report which assessed the teenager as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to others.
Magistrates chair David Christian told Blanchard: ‘Spitting is a dirty, filthy habit.’
She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.