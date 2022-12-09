A teenager who spat on a police officer after drinking at Castletown Carnival has been put on probation for six months.
Lee Jake Sheppard was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police were called to Castletown Square on August 6 at 11.30pm.
Sheppard was with a friend who was said to be acting aggressively.
Sheppard initially tried to get his friend to leave the area, but then started to swear at police, and after officers Pava sprayed his friend, Sheppard tried to intervene.
Sheppard was swearing and shouting ‘get off him,’ as officers tried to push him away several times.
Members of the public also tried to push Sheppard away but he then ripped flowers out of a flower bed as he continued to shout and swear.
Police described him as slurring his words and unsteady on his feet, and he was subsequently arrested.
However, during his arrest, he leant his head back and made a noise as if he was clearing his throat.
A small amount of spittle then came out and landed on an officer.
In court, the 18-year-old who lives at St Mary’s Avenue, Port St Mary, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Sheppard admitted that he had been drunk and disorderly.
Of the police assault, he said that he felt the officers were using excessive force while dealing with his friend.
Sheppard said that he had pretended he was going to spit at one officer by making a noise, but admitted he had been reckless and that a small amount of spittle may have come out and landed on the officer.
Mr Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said: ‘Mr Sheppard started off as a peacemaker, trying to take his friend away.
‘Matters escalated and his friend was Pava sprayed. The manner of the Pava spraying would certainly not make a police training video.
‘Mr Sheppard wanted to help his friend. He felt things escalating far too fast and became very agitated at what was happening.
‘He didn’t actively go through with spitting but some spittle may have landed on the officer.
‘He has since written to the officer and his remorse is genuine.’
Mr Taylor went on to refer to a probation report, saying that it highlighted that Sheppard needed help to focus his life and to become a positive member of society.
Magistrates also ordered Sheppard to pay £200 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £20 per week.