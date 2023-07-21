A teenager whose car flipped over and ended up on its roof has been fined £500 for careless driving.
Finlo Steaoin Sloane admitted the offence but was spared a disqualification by magistrates, who endorsed his licence with three points, bringing the total on his licence to 11.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Sloane, who lives at Birch Drive in Peel, was driving a Renault Clio on April 9 at 2.45pm.
The plumbing apprentice drove into a parked BMW at Bay View Road in Port Erin, causing his Clio to flip over and land on its roof.
A witness said that the 18-year-old had not been driving recklessly and was travelling at around 30mph.
Mr Connick said that the BMW was written off and valued at £23,000, but that Sloane’s insurance had paid out.
The court heard that he already had eight points on his licence for previous offences.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that the teenager had some difficulty remembering the incident due to shock afterwards, but he believed that the tyre of the BMW was sticking out in the road.
‘Unfortunately he got too close and has gone up onto the wheel arch,’ said the advocate.
‘The witness has not noted dangerous driving or speeding.’
Ms Dodge said that, if Sloane was banned from driving, he would lose his apprenticeship as he would not be able to travel to jobs.
The advocate said that her client had been incredibly upset and had given up driving socially or carrying passengers since the crash.
A probation report described Sloane as an ‘extremely polite and respectful’ young man, and said that he had done two years’ worth of work in one year, in relation to his plumbing course at the college.
Magistrates also ordered Sloane to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £20 per week.