A teenager has admitted assaulting a police officer, threatening behaviour, property damage, and possessing a knife.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the offences were committed April 13 and involved 17-year-old Murphy spitting in the back of a police van, which resulted in it having to be fully cleaned at a cost of £150.
A knife was also found concealed down his clothing at police headquarters.
Mr Swain said that he would be making an application to play police body-worn camera footage during the next court appearance, but submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Jane Gray agreed that the case should remain in the lower court for sentencing and asked for a probation report and a psychiatric report to be prepared.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions that Murphy live at his home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and co-operate with the preparation of the psychiatric report.