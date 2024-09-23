Sexual offences legislation brought in by the Manx Government in March may not cover breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).
This could mean there is no ability to prosecute sex offenders who breach their orders.
The issue arose in magistrates court on Thursday, September 19.
Matthew John George Williams has previously pleaded guilty to three breaches of his SOPO.
However, two of the breaches were committed after the new legislation was introduced.
Clerk to the justices, Rebecca Cubbon, said that there may be a legal abnormality, and concerns that the legislation does not actually cater for a breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, and how the breach would be punished.
Williams’ guilty pleas to breaches which were committed on May 28 and June 1, after the March legislation came into force, may have to be vacated.
He was jailed for three years and three months in September 2021 after admitting an indecent assault on a 12-year-old girl, as well as being involved in importing more than £60,000 worth of cannabis to the island.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that there is a potential enormity of this in relation to previously imposed SOPOs, as there may be no ability to prosecute for breaches.
The advocate said that previous offenders may be able to hang around school gates without any action now, and it was a matter of public interest that needed to be sorted out.
A hearing will be held in front of High Bailiff James Brooks on October 8 to look at the issue.
Williams, who is 21 and lives at May Hill in Ramsey, is currently remanded in custody and no bail application was made.