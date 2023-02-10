A 27-year-old thief has admitted stealing alcohol from Spar shop in Buck’s Road in Douglas.
Daniel Luke Maguire paid for chocolate but left the shop with Mardy beer, Strongbow cider, and Peroni lager in his bag for which he didn’t pay.
He has previously also pleaded guilty to an offence of criminal damage after he broke a shop window at Homeco in Buck’s Road.
Sentencing for both offences will take place on March 7 in summary court.
The theft occurred on February 7, when Maguire went into Spar carrying two large bags for life.
He was seen on CCTV footage, which was viewed later, putting the alcohol into the bags.
Maguire then approached the checkout carrying chocolate and crisps.
He paid for the chocolate and left the crisps behind, but also left without paying for the alcohol.
Police arrived and while they were viewing the CCTV footage, Maguire arrived back in the shop with an empty can of beer, and was subsequently arrested.
We previously reported that a window was broken at Homeco in Buck’s Road, Douglas on January 19 at around 11pm.
The store owner had reported hearing a loud bang and a bus driver said that Maguire had got onto his bus, then been heard shouting about smashing a window.
The driver also saw cuts on Maguire’s knuckles.
The glass was shattered with spider cracks throughout, but had not collapsed.
Maguire, who lives at Glen Road in Laxey, was arrested and tried to pull away from officers, but was restrained on the ground.
During an interview at police headquarters, he said he had been at a friend’s house in Buck’s Road after leaving court earlier that day, having been put on probation for being drunk and incapable.
He confirmed that he had been drinking and rated himself as ‘eight out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
Maguire told police he had been angry, but did not give a reason, and said he had hit out at the window with his arm.
He was represented in court by duty advocate James Peterson, who said that his client would be instructing advocate Paul Rodgers.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to enter licensed premises or consume alcohol in a public place, and to co-operate with probation.