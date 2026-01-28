Emergency services are at the scene this afternoon (Wednesday), with nearby residents asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.
An Isle of Man Today reporter captured photographs and videos from the scene.
Firefighters can be seen on their aerial platform blasting water at a building in the Union Mills Industrial Estate.
Traffic is moving very slowly towards the west as Police and fire crews attempt to keep vehicles moving.
The service has also warned that the footpath along the heritage railway line has been closed until further notice while the incident is dealt with.